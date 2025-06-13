CotationsSections
SGDJ: Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

69.70 USD 2.45 (3.64%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SGDJ a changé de 3.64% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 68.48 et à un maximum de 70.05.

Suivez la dynamique Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
68.48 70.05
Range Annuel
32.54 70.05
Clôture Précédente
67.25
Ouverture
68.70
Bid
69.70
Ask
70.00
Plus Bas
68.48
Plus Haut
70.05
Volume
128
Changement quotidien
3.64%
Changement Mensuel
17.68%
Changement à 6 Mois
65.68%
Changement Annuel
86.21%
23 septembre, mardi
12:30
USD
Compte Courant
Act
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-450.170 B
13:00
USD
Discours du gouverneur de la Réserve Fédérale Bowman
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Vente de Maisons Existantes
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Vente de Maisons Existantes m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discours du président de la Réserve Fédérale, M. Powell
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Vente des enchères de billet de banque de 2 ans
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%