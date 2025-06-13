Devises / SGDJ
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
SGDJ: Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF
69.70 USD 2.45 (3.64%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SGDJ a changé de 3.64% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 68.48 et à un maximum de 70.05.
Suivez la dynamique Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGDJ Nouvelles
- Gold ETFs to Watch as the Metal Hits Fresh Highs
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Gold Mining ETFs Hovering Around a 52-Week High: Here's Why
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- Chart Of The Day: Does This Mean It's Almost Time For Gold's Next Breakout?
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Gold Stocks Re-Taking The Macro As It Creeps Counter-Cyclical
- Gold ETFs to Remain Strong Despite the Stock Market Rally
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights SPY, IWM, QQQS, DEEP, SGDJ and CALF
- Are Small Caps Finally Ready to Take the Leap?
- Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) Hits New 52-Week High
- Gold: Bottom's Up
- How Long Will Tariff-Related Uncertainty Last? Business Execs Are Split
- Is Gold Still Shining?
- SGDJ: The Sector That Promises Everything But Delivers Nothing (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Gold Priced In Major Currencies Reveals Clear Consolidation (Technical Analysis)
- The Technicals: Gold Bull Market Still Looks Very Strong
- Gold And The Real Estate Cycle
- Why Iran Vs. Israel Can't Really Crush Oil Markets (But Can Help Gold)
- Late Innings For The Gold Stock Rally
- Israel's Strike Lifts Dollar But Only Modestly, Gold And Oil Rally
Range quotidien
68.48 70.05
Range Annuel
32.54 70.05
- Clôture Précédente
- 67.25
- Ouverture
- 68.70
- Bid
- 69.70
- Ask
- 70.00
- Plus Bas
- 68.48
- Plus Haut
- 70.05
- Volume
- 128
- Changement quotidien
- 3.64%
- Changement Mensuel
- 17.68%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 65.68%
- Changement Annuel
- 86.21%
23 septembre, mardi
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $-406.051 B
- Prev
- $-450.170 B
13:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.04 M
- Prev
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -2.0%
- Prev
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.641%