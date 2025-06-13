QuotazioniSezioni
SGDJ: Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

69.70 USD 2.45 (3.64%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SGDJ ha avuto una variazione del 3.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 68.48 e ad un massimo di 70.05.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
68.48 70.05
Intervallo Annuale
32.54 70.05
Chiusura Precedente
67.25
Apertura
68.70
Bid
69.70
Ask
70.00
Minimo
68.48
Massimo
70.05
Volume
128
Variazione giornaliera
3.64%
Variazione Mensile
17.68%
Variazione Semestrale
65.68%
Variazione Annuale
86.21%
23 settembre, martedì
12:30
USD
Conto Corrente
Agire
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-450.170 B
13:00
USD
Discorso del Governatore Bowman della Fed
Agire
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Vendita di Case Esistenti
Agire
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Vendita di Case Esistenti m/m
Agire
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discorso del Presidente della Fed Powell
Agire
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 2 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.641%