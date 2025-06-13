Valute / SGDJ
SGDJ: Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF
69.70 USD 2.45 (3.64%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SGDJ ha avuto una variazione del 3.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 68.48 e ad un massimo di 70.05.
Segui le dinamiche di Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
68.48 70.05
Intervallo Annuale
32.54 70.05
- Chiusura Precedente
- 67.25
- Apertura
- 68.70
- Bid
- 69.70
- Ask
- 70.00
- Minimo
- 68.48
- Massimo
- 70.05
- Volume
- 128
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- 17.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 65.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- 86.21%
