Divisas / SGDJ
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SGDJ: Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF
69.70 USD 2.45 (3.64%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SGDJ de hoy ha cambiado un 3.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 68.48, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 70.05.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGDJ News
- Gold ETFs to Watch as the Metal Hits Fresh Highs
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Gold Mining ETFs Hovering Around a 52-Week High: Here's Why
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- Chart Of The Day: Does This Mean It's Almost Time For Gold's Next Breakout?
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Gold Stocks Re-Taking The Macro As It Creeps Counter-Cyclical
- Gold ETFs to Remain Strong Despite the Stock Market Rally
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights SPY, IWM, QQQS, DEEP, SGDJ and CALF
- Are Small Caps Finally Ready to Take the Leap?
- Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) Hits New 52-Week High
- Gold: Bottom's Up
- How Long Will Tariff-Related Uncertainty Last? Business Execs Are Split
- Is Gold Still Shining?
- SGDJ: The Sector That Promises Everything But Delivers Nothing (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Gold Priced In Major Currencies Reveals Clear Consolidation (Technical Analysis)
- The Technicals: Gold Bull Market Still Looks Very Strong
- Gold And The Real Estate Cycle
- Why Iran Vs. Israel Can't Really Crush Oil Markets (But Can Help Gold)
- Late Innings For The Gold Stock Rally
- Israel's Strike Lifts Dollar But Only Modestly, Gold And Oil Rally
Rango diario
68.48 70.05
Rango anual
32.54 70.05
- Cierres anteriores
- 67.25
- Open
- 68.70
- Bid
- 69.70
- Ask
- 70.00
- Low
- 68.48
- High
- 70.05
- Volumen
- 128
- Cambio diario
- 3.64%
- Cambio mensual
- 17.68%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 65.68%
- Cambio anual
- 86.21%
23 septiembre, martes
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $-406.051 B
- Prev.
- $-450.170 B
13:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 4.04 M
- Prev.
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -2.0%
- Prev.
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 3.641%