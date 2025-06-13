CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / SGDJ
SGDJ: Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

69.70 USD 2.45 (3.64%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SGDJ de hoy ha cambiado un 3.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 68.48, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 70.05.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
68.48 70.05
Rango anual
32.54 70.05
Cierres anteriores
67.25
Open
68.70
Bid
69.70
Ask
70.00
Low
68.48
High
70.05
Volumen
128
Cambio diario
3.64%
Cambio mensual
17.68%
Cambio a 6 meses
65.68%
Cambio anual
86.21%
23 septiembre, martes
12:30
USD
Cuenta corriente
Act.
Pronós.
$​-406.051 B
Prev.
$​-450.170 B
13:00
USD
Discurso de la Gobernadora de la Fed, Michelle Bowman
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Existentes
Act.
Pronós.
4.04 M
Prev.
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas de Segunda Mano m/m
Act.
Pronós.
-2.0%
Prev.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso del Presidente del Sistema de la Reserva Federal, Jerome Powell
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
17:00
USD
Subasta de Obligaciones del Estado a 2 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
3.641%