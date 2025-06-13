Currencies / SGDJ
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SGDJ: Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF
69.70 USD 2.45 (3.64%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SGDJ exchange rate has changed by 3.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.48 and at a high of 70.05.
Follow Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGDJ News
- Gold ETFs to Watch as the Metal Hits Fresh Highs
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Gold Mining ETFs Hovering Around a 52-Week High: Here's Why
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- Chart Of The Day: Does This Mean It's Almost Time For Gold's Next Breakout?
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Gold Stocks Re-Taking The Macro As It Creeps Counter-Cyclical
- Gold ETFs to Remain Strong Despite the Stock Market Rally
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights SPY, IWM, QQQS, DEEP, SGDJ and CALF
- Are Small Caps Finally Ready to Take the Leap?
- Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) Hits New 52-Week High
- Gold: Bottom's Up
- How Long Will Tariff-Related Uncertainty Last? Business Execs Are Split
- Is Gold Still Shining?
- SGDJ: The Sector That Promises Everything But Delivers Nothing (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Gold Priced In Major Currencies Reveals Clear Consolidation (Technical Analysis)
- The Technicals: Gold Bull Market Still Looks Very Strong
- Gold And The Real Estate Cycle
- Why Iran Vs. Israel Can't Really Crush Oil Markets (But Can Help Gold)
- Late Innings For The Gold Stock Rally
- Israel's Strike Lifts Dollar But Only Modestly, Gold And Oil Rally
Daily Range
68.48 70.05
Year Range
32.54 70.05
- Previous Close
- 67.25
- Open
- 68.70
- Bid
- 69.70
- Ask
- 70.00
- Low
- 68.48
- High
- 70.05
- Volume
- 128
- Daily Change
- 3.64%
- Month Change
- 17.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 65.68%
- Year Change
- 86.21%