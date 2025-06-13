QuotesSections
SGDJ: Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

69.70 USD 2.45 (3.64%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SGDJ exchange rate has changed by 3.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.48 and at a high of 70.05.

Follow Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
68.48 70.05
Year Range
32.54 70.05
Previous Close
67.25
Open
68.70
Bid
69.70
Ask
70.00
Low
68.48
High
70.05
Volume
128
Daily Change
3.64%
Month Change
17.68%
6 Months Change
65.68%
Year Change
86.21%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev