SGDJ: Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

69.70 USD 2.45 (3.64%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日SGDJ汇率已更改3.64%。当日，交易品种以低点68.48和高点70.05进行交易。

关注Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

SGDJ新闻

日范围
68.48 70.05
年范围
32.54 70.05
前一天收盘价
67.25
开盘价
68.70
卖价
69.70
买价
70.00
最低价
68.48
最高价
70.05
交易量
128
日变化
3.64%
月变化
17.68%
6个月变化
65.68%
年变化
86.21%
23 九月, 星期二
12:30
USD
经常帐
实际值
预测值
$​-406.051 B
前值
$​-450.170 B
13:00
USD
Fed理事Bowman讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
14:00
USD
成品房销售额
实际值
预测值
4.04 M
前值
4.01 M
14:00
USD
成品房销售额月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
-2.0%
前值
2.0%
16:35
USD
美联储主席Powell讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
17:00
USD
2年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
3.641%