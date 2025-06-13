货币 / SGDJ
SGDJ: Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF
69.70 USD 2.45 (3.64%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SGDJ汇率已更改3.64%。当日，交易品种以低点68.48和高点70.05进行交易。
关注Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SGDJ新闻
- Gold ETFs to Watch as the Metal Hits Fresh Highs
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Gold Mining ETFs Hovering Around a 52-Week High: Here's Why
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- Chart Of The Day: Does This Mean It's Almost Time For Gold's Next Breakout?
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Gold Stocks Re-Taking The Macro As It Creeps Counter-Cyclical
- Gold ETFs to Remain Strong Despite the Stock Market Rally
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights SPY, IWM, QQQS, DEEP, SGDJ and CALF
- Are Small Caps Finally Ready to Take the Leap?
- Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) Hits New 52-Week High
- Gold: Bottom's Up
- How Long Will Tariff-Related Uncertainty Last? Business Execs Are Split
- Is Gold Still Shining?
- SGDJ: The Sector That Promises Everything But Delivers Nothing (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Gold Priced In Major Currencies Reveals Clear Consolidation (Technical Analysis)
- The Technicals: Gold Bull Market Still Looks Very Strong
- Gold And The Real Estate Cycle
- Why Iran Vs. Israel Can't Really Crush Oil Markets (But Can Help Gold)
- Late Innings For The Gold Stock Rally
- Israel's Strike Lifts Dollar But Only Modestly, Gold And Oil Rally
日范围
68.48 70.05
年范围
32.54 70.05
- 前一天收盘价
- 67.25
- 开盘价
- 68.70
- 卖价
- 69.70
- 买价
- 70.00
- 最低价
- 68.48
- 最高价
- 70.05
- 交易量
- 128
- 日变化
- 3.64%
- 月变化
- 17.68%
- 6个月变化
- 65.68%
- 年变化
- 86.21%
