RY: Royal Bank Of Canada
146.34 USD 0.16 (0.11%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RY para hoje mudou para 0.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 145.76 e o mais alto foi 146.95.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Royal Bank Of Canada. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
RY Notícias
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- Western Forest Products obtém linha de crédito bilateral de US$ 30 milhões
- Chart Of The Day: One Toronto Chart That Tells This Market's Story
- Canada's Big Banks Sidestep Tariff Fallout - What Investors Should Watch For Next
- Bank of Canada to cut rates on September 17, at least one more to follow this year: Reuters poll
- Jefferies lowers Carrier Global stock price target to $90 on weak HVAC outlook
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Royal Bank (RY) is a Great Choice
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) This Year?
- HSBC taps insider Henderson for interim US CEO as McGeough leaves
- Brookfield Wealth Solutions completes credit facility syndication
- Royal Bank of Canada stock price target raised to C$203 by BMO Capital
- Royal Bank of Canada publishes prospectus for €75bn covered bond program
- TSX seen lower; bank stocks, Nvidia in spotlight
- S&P revises Royal Bank of Canada Insurance outlook to negative
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.33%
- RBC shares pop on strong beat as big bank rally continues
- Kohl's Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MongoDB, Canada Goose, Donaldson Company And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- Earnings call transcript: Royal Bank of Canada beats Q3 2025 expectations
- RBC earnings beat by C$0.52, revenue topped estimates
- Royal Bank (RY) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Royal Bank of Canada Q3 2025 slides: Record earnings and strong operating leverage
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street brace for Nvidia earnings
- FINOS appoints new leadership amid expansion of global industry members
- Visible Alpha Breakdown Of Canadian Big Banks’ Q3 Earnings Expectations
Faixa diária
145.76 146.95
Faixa anual
106.10 147.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 146.18
- Open
- 146.37
- Bid
- 146.34
- Ask
- 146.64
- Low
- 145.76
- High
- 146.95
- Volume
- 1.279 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.11%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.76%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 30.21%
- Mudança anual
- 17.20%
