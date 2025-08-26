货币 / RY
RY: Royal Bank Of Canada
146.18 USD 0.76 (0.52%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RY汇率已更改0.52%。当日，交易品种以低点145.18和高点146.48进行交易。
关注Royal Bank Of Canada动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RY新闻
- 萨斯喀彻温省完成10亿欧元债券发行，无需市场稳定措施
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- Chart Of The Day: One Toronto Chart That Tells This Market's Story
- Canada's Big Banks Sidestep Tariff Fallout - What Investors Should Watch For Next
- Bank of Canada to cut rates on September 17, at least one more to follow this year: Reuters poll
- Jefferies lowers Carrier Global stock price target to $90 on weak HVAC outlook
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Royal Bank (RY) is a Great Choice
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) This Year?
- HSBC taps insider Henderson for interim US CEO as McGeough leaves
- Brookfield Wealth Solutions completes credit facility syndication
- Royal Bank of Canada stock price target raised to C$203 by BMO Capital
- Royal Bank of Canada publishes prospectus for €75bn covered bond program
- TSX seen lower; bank stocks, Nvidia in spotlight
- S&P revises Royal Bank of Canada Insurance outlook to negative
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.33%
- RBC shares pop on strong beat as big bank rally continues
- Kohl's Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MongoDB, Canada Goose, Donaldson Company And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- Earnings call transcript: Royal Bank of Canada beats Q3 2025 expectations
- RBC earnings beat by C$0.52, revenue topped estimates
- Royal Bank (RY) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Royal Bank of Canada Q3 2025 slides: Record earnings and strong operating leverage
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street brace for Nvidia earnings
- FINOS appoints new leadership amid expansion of global industry members
- Visible Alpha Breakdown Of Canadian Big Banks’ Q3 Earnings Expectations
日范围
145.18 146.48
年范围
106.10 147.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 145.42
- 开盘价
- 145.48
- 卖价
- 146.18
- 买价
- 146.48
- 最低价
- 145.18
- 最高价
- 146.48
- 交易量
- 927
- 日变化
- 0.52%
- 月变化
- 1.65%
- 6个月变化
- 30.06%
- 年变化
- 17.08%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值