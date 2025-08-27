CotationsSections
RY: Royal Bank Of Canada

147.26 USD 1.11 (0.76%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de RY a changé de 0.76% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 146.24 et à un maximum de 147.54.

Suivez la dynamique Royal Bank Of Canada. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
146.24 147.54
Range Annuel
106.10 147.64
Clôture Précédente
146.15
Ouverture
146.49
Bid
147.26
Ask
147.56
Plus Bas
146.24
Plus Haut
147.54
Volume
1.133 K
Changement quotidien
0.76%
Changement Mensuel
2.40%
Changement à 6 Mois
31.03%
Changement Annuel
17.94%
20 septembre, samedi