RY: Royal Bank Of Canada

146.15 USD 0.19 (0.13%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RYの今日の為替レートは、-0.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり145.54の安値と146.66の高値で取引されました。

Royal Bank Of Canadaダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
145.54 146.66
1年のレンジ
106.10 147.64
以前の終値
146.34
始値
146.01
買値
146.15
買値
146.45
安値
145.54
高値
146.66
出来高
674
1日の変化
-0.13%
1ヶ月の変化
1.63%
6ヶ月の変化
30.04%
1年の変化
17.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K