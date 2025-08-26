通貨 / RY
RY: Royal Bank Of Canada
146.15 USD 0.19 (0.13%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RYの今日の為替レートは、-0.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり145.54の安値と146.66の高値で取引されました。
Royal Bank Of Canadaダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
RY News
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- ウエスタン・フォレスト・プロダクツ、3000万米ドルの二国間信用枠を確保
- Chart Of The Day: One Toronto Chart That Tells This Market's Story
- Canada's Big Banks Sidestep Tariff Fallout - What Investors Should Watch For Next
- Bank of Canada to cut rates on September 17, at least one more to follow this year: Reuters poll
- Jefferies lowers Carrier Global stock price target to $90 on weak HVAC outlook
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Royal Bank (RY) is a Great Choice
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) This Year?
- HSBC taps insider Henderson for interim US CEO as McGeough leaves
- Brookfield Wealth Solutions completes credit facility syndication
- Royal Bank of Canada stock price target raised to C$203 by BMO Capital
- Royal Bank of Canada publishes prospectus for €75bn covered bond program
- TSX seen lower; bank stocks, Nvidia in spotlight
- S&P revises Royal Bank of Canada Insurance outlook to negative
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.33%
- RBC shares pop on strong beat as big bank rally continues
- Kohl's Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MongoDB, Canada Goose, Donaldson Company And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- Earnings call transcript: Royal Bank of Canada beats Q3 2025 expectations
- RBC earnings beat by C$0.52, revenue topped estimates
- Royal Bank (RY) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Royal Bank of Canada Q3 2025 slides: Record earnings and strong operating leverage
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street brace for Nvidia earnings
- FINOS appoints new leadership amid expansion of global industry members
- Visible Alpha Breakdown Of Canadian Big Banks’ Q3 Earnings Expectations
1日のレンジ
145.54 146.66
1年のレンジ
106.10 147.64
- 以前の終値
- 146.34
- 始値
- 146.01
- 買値
- 146.15
- 買値
- 146.45
- 安値
- 145.54
- 高値
- 146.66
- 出来高
- 674
- 1日の変化
- -0.13%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.63%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 30.04%
- 1年の変化
- 17.05%
