Valute / RY
RY: Royal Bank Of Canada
147.26 USD 1.11 (0.76%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RY ha avuto una variazione del 0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 146.24 e ad un massimo di 147.54.
Segui le dinamiche di Royal Bank Of Canada. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
146.24 147.54
Intervallo Annuale
106.10 147.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 146.15
- Apertura
- 146.49
- Bid
- 147.26
- Ask
- 147.56
- Minimo
- 146.24
- Massimo
- 147.54
- Volume
- 1.133 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 31.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.94%
20 settembre, sabato