Currencies / RY
RY: Royal Bank Of Canada
145.91 USD 0.49 (0.34%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RY exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 145.79 and at a high of 146.05.
Follow Royal Bank Of Canada dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RY News
- Chart Of The Day: One Toronto Chart That Tells This Market's Story
- Canada's Big Banks Sidestep Tariff Fallout - What Investors Should Watch For Next
- Bank of Canada to cut rates on September 17, at least one more to follow this year: Reuters poll
- Jefferies lowers Carrier Global stock price target to $90 on weak HVAC outlook
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Royal Bank (RY) is a Great Choice
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) This Year?
- HSBC taps insider Henderson for interim US CEO as McGeough leaves
- Brookfield Wealth Solutions completes credit facility syndication
- Royal Bank of Canada stock price target raised to C$203 by BMO Capital
- Royal Bank of Canada publishes prospectus for €75bn covered bond program
- TSX seen lower; bank stocks, Nvidia in spotlight
- S&P revises Royal Bank of Canada Insurance outlook to negative
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.33%
- RBC shares pop on strong beat as big bank rally continues
- Kohl's Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MongoDB, Canada Goose, Donaldson Company And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- Earnings call transcript: Royal Bank of Canada beats Q3 2025 expectations
- RBC earnings beat by C$0.52, revenue topped estimates
- Royal Bank (RY) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Royal Bank of Canada Q3 2025 slides: Record earnings and strong operating leverage
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street brace for Nvidia earnings
- FINOS appoints new leadership amid expansion of global industry members
- Visible Alpha Breakdown Of Canadian Big Banks’ Q3 Earnings Expectations
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Nvidia, Dollar Stores And Canada's Big 5 Banks
- Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Daily Range
145.79 146.05
Year Range
106.10 147.64
- Previous Close
- 145.42
- Open
- 145.82
- Bid
- 145.91
- Ask
- 146.21
- Low
- 145.79
- High
- 146.05
- Volume
- 70
- Daily Change
- 0.34%
- Month Change
- 1.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.82%
- Year Change
- 16.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%