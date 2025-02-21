CotaçõesSeções
RSPF: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF

77.46 USD 0.34 (0.44%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do RSPF para hoje mudou para -0.44%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 77.40 e o mais alto foi 78.44.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
77.40 78.44
Faixa anual
61.66 80.00
Fechamento anterior
77.80
Open
78.44
Bid
77.46
Ask
77.76
Low
77.40
High
78.44
Volume
8
Mudança diária
-0.44%
Mudança mensal
0.09%
Mudança de 6 meses
7.34%
Mudança anual
13.23%
24 setembro, quarta-feira
14:00
USD
Venda de Casas Novas
Atu.
0.800 milh
Projeç.
0.692 milh
Prév.
0.664 milh
14:00
USD
Venda de Casas Novas (Mensal)
Atu.
20.5%
Projeç.
7.9%
Prév.
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA: Estoques de Petróleo Bruto
Atu.
-0.607 milh
Projeç.
-2.631 milh
Prév.
-9.285 milh
14:30
USD
EIA: Estoques de Petróleo Bruto em Cushing
Atu.
0.177 milh
Projeç.
-0.329 milh
Prév.
-0.296 milh
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 5 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.724%