RSPF: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF
77.46 USD 0.34 (0.44%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RSPF para hoje mudou para -0.44%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 77.40 e o mais alto foi 78.44.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
77.40 78.44
Faixa anual
61.66 80.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 77.80
- Open
- 78.44
- Bid
- 77.46
- Ask
- 77.76
- Low
- 77.40
- High
- 78.44
- Volume
- 8
- Mudança diária
- -0.44%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.34%
- Mudança anual
- 13.23%
