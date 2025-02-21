货币 / RSPF
RSPF: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF
77.46 USD 0.34 (0.44%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RSPF汇率已更改-0.44%。当日，交易品种以低点77.40和高点78.44进行交易。
关注Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RSPF新闻
日范围
77.40 78.44
年范围
61.66 80.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 77.80
- 开盘价
- 78.44
- 卖价
- 77.46
- 买价
- 77.76
- 最低价
- 77.40
- 最高价
- 78.44
- 交易量
- 8
- 日变化
- -0.44%
- 月变化
- 0.09%
- 6个月变化
- 7.34%
- 年变化
- 13.23%
24 九月, 星期三
14:00
USD
- 实际值
- 0.800 M
- 预测值
- 0.692 M
- 前值
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
- 20.5%
- 预测值
- 7.9%
- 前值
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.607 M
- 预测值
- -2.631 M
- 前值
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- 0.177 M
- 预测值
- -0.329 M
- 前值
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 3.724%