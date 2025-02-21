QuotazioniSezioni
RSPF: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF

77.46 USD 0.34 (0.44%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RSPF ha avuto una variazione del -0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 77.40 e ad un massimo di 78.44.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
77.40 78.44
Intervallo Annuale
61.66 80.00
Chiusura Precedente
77.80
Apertura
78.44
Bid
77.46
Ask
77.76
Minimo
77.40
Massimo
78.44
Volume
8
Variazione giornaliera
-0.44%
Variazione Mensile
0.09%
Variazione Semestrale
7.34%
Variazione Annuale
13.23%
