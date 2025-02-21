Valute / RSPF
RSPF: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF
77.46 USD 0.34 (0.44%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RSPF ha avuto una variazione del -0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 77.40 e ad un massimo di 78.44.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
77.40 78.44
Intervallo Annuale
61.66 80.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 77.80
- Apertura
- 78.44
- Bid
- 77.46
- Ask
- 77.76
- Minimo
- 77.40
- Massimo
- 78.44
- Volume
- 8
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.09%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.23%
