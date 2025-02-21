통화 / RSPF
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
RSPF: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF
77.46 USD 0.34 (0.44%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RSPF 환율이 오늘 -0.44%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 77.40이고 고가는 78.44이었습니다.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RSPF News
- Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF)?
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Pinpointing Targets In The Financial Sector
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF)?
- Financials Start Q2 ’25 Earnings With Bang; Expect Another Solid S&P 500 Earnings Quarter
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Weekly Commentary: Back For A Second Attempt
- 3 Areas Of Focus As U.S. Earnings Strength Continues
- Where To Look For Opportunities As America Remakes Its Economy
- GABF: Best Of Breed Financial Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF)
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- Market Update: Our Views On The Tariff News
- April 2025 Perspective
- Long-Term S&P 500 Earnings Trends Along With Market Returns
- Rebalancing Act: Rethinking Growth Vs. Value
- From AI To Infrastructure: The 10 Investment Themes Defining The Next 5 Years
- PFI: Why FXO Looks Better (NASDAQ:PFI)
- This stock sector can still soar during the late stages of the bull market — and there are easy ways to play it
일일 변동 비율
77.40 78.44
년간 변동
61.66 80.00
- 이전 종가
- 77.80
- 시가
- 78.44
- Bid
- 77.46
- Ask
- 77.76
- 저가
- 77.40
- 고가
- 78.44
- 볼륨
- 8
- 일일 변동
- -0.44%
- 월 변동
- 0.09%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.34%
- 년간 변동율
- 13.23%
24 9월, 수요일
14:00
USD
- 활동
- 0.800 M
- 예측값
- 0.692 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- 활동
- 20.5%
- 예측값
- 7.9%
- 훑어보기
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- 활동
- -0.607 M
- 예측값
- -2.631 M
- 훑어보기
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- 활동
- 0.177 M
- 예측값
- -0.329 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 3.724%