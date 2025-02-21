Currencies / RSPF
RSPF: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF
77.46 USD 0.34 (0.44%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RSPF exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.40 and at a high of 78.44.
Follow Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
77.40 78.44
Year Range
61.66 80.00
- Previous Close
- 77.80
- Open
- 78.44
- Bid
- 77.46
- Ask
- 77.76
- Low
- 77.40
- High
- 78.44
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -0.44%
- Month Change
- 0.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.34%
- Year Change
- 13.23%
