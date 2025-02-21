QuotesSections
RSPF
RSPF: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF

77.46 USD 0.34 (0.44%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RSPF exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.40 and at a high of 78.44.

Follow Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
77.40 78.44
Year Range
61.66 80.00
Previous Close
77.80
Open
78.44
Bid
77.46
Ask
77.76
Low
77.40
High
78.44
Volume
8
Daily Change
-0.44%
Month Change
0.09%
6 Months Change
7.34%
Year Change
13.23%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%