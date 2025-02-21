通貨 / RSPF
RSPF: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF
77.46 USD 0.34 (0.44%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RSPFの今日の為替レートは、-0.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり77.40の安値と78.44の高値で取引されました。
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RSPF News
1日のレンジ
77.40 78.44
1年のレンジ
61.66 80.00
- 以前の終値
- 77.80
- 始値
- 78.44
- 買値
- 77.46
- 買値
- 77.76
- 安値
- 77.40
- 高値
- 78.44
- 出来高
- 8
- 1日の変化
- -0.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.34%
- 1年の変化
- 13.23%
24 9月, 水曜日
14:00
USD
- 実際
- 0.800 M
- 期待
- 0.692 M
- 前
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- 20.5%
- 期待
- 7.9%
- 前
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- 実際
- -0.607 M
- 期待
- -2.631 M
- 前
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- 実際
- 0.177 M
- 期待
- -0.329 M
- 前
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 3.724%