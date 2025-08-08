CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / RSPD
Voltar para Ações

RSPD: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

57.84 USD 0.37 (0.64%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do RSPD para hoje mudou para -0.64%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 57.80 e o mais alto foi 57.87.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RSPD Notícias

Faixa diária
57.80 57.87
Faixa anual
43.50 59.54
Fechamento anterior
58.21
Open
57.87
Bid
57.84
Ask
58.14
Low
57.80
High
57.87
Volume
6
Mudança diária
-0.64%
Mudança mensal
-0.79%
Mudança de 6 meses
16.03%
Mudança anual
11.88%
22 setembro, segunda-feira
13:45
USD
EUA - Discurso de Williams, Membro do FOMC
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.