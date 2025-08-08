Moedas / RSPD
RSPD: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF
57.84 USD 0.37 (0.64%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RSPD para hoje mudou para -0.64%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 57.80 e o mais alto foi 57.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
57.80 57.87
Faixa anual
43.50 59.54
- Fechamento anterior
- 58.21
- Open
- 57.87
- Bid
- 57.84
- Ask
- 58.14
- Low
- 57.80
- High
- 57.87
- Volume
- 6
- Mudança diária
- -0.64%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.03%
- Mudança anual
- 11.88%