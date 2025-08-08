통화 / RSPD
RSPD: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF
57.84 USD 0.37 (0.64%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RSPD 환율이 오늘 -0.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 57.80이고 고가는 57.87이었습니다.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RSPD News
일일 변동 비율
57.80 57.87
년간 변동
43.50 59.54
- 이전 종가
- 58.21
- 시가
- 57.87
- Bid
- 57.84
- Ask
- 58.14
- 저가
- 57.80
- 고가
- 57.87
- 볼륨
- 6
- 일일 변동
- -0.64%
- 월 변동
- -0.79%
- 6개월 변동
- 16.03%
- 년간 변동율
- 11.88%