RSPD: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

57.84 USD 0.37 (0.64%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日RSPD汇率已更改-0.64%。当日，交易品种以低点57.80和高点57.87进行交易。

关注Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

RSPD新闻

日范围
57.80 57.87
年范围
43.50 59.54
前一天收盘价
58.21
开盘价
57.87
卖价
57.84
买价
58.14
最低价
57.80
最高价
57.87
交易量
6
日变化
-0.64%
月变化
-0.79%
6个月变化
16.03%
年变化
11.88%
22 九月, 星期一
13:45
USD
FOMC成员Williams讲话
实际值
预测值
前值