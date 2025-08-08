货币 / RSPD
RSPD: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF
57.84 USD 0.37 (0.64%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RSPD汇率已更改-0.64%。当日，交易品种以低点57.80和高点57.87进行交易。
关注Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
57.80 57.87
年范围
43.50 59.54
- 前一天收盘价
- 58.21
- 开盘价
- 57.87
- 卖价
- 57.84
- 买价
- 58.14
- 最低价
- 57.80
- 最高价
- 57.87
- 交易量
- 6
- 日变化
- -0.64%
- 月变化
- -0.79%
- 6个月变化
- 16.03%
- 年变化
- 11.88%