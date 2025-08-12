QuotesSections
Currencies / RSPD
RSPD: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

57.69 USD 0.52 (0.89%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RSPD exchange rate has changed by -0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.65 and at a high of 57.87.

Daily Range
57.65 57.87
Year Range
43.50 59.54
Previous Close
58.21
Open
57.87
Bid
57.69
Ask
57.99
Low
57.65
High
57.87
Volume
88
Daily Change
-0.89%
Month Change
-1.05%
6 Months Change
15.73%
Year Change
11.59%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev