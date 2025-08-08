通貨 / RSPD
RSPD: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF
57.84 USD 0.37 (0.64%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RSPDの今日の為替レートは、-0.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり57.80の安値と57.87の高値で取引されました。
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
RSPD News
1日のレンジ
57.80 57.87
1年のレンジ
43.50 59.54
- 以前の終値
- 58.21
- 始値
- 57.87
- 買値
- 57.84
- 買値
- 58.14
- 安値
- 57.80
- 高値
- 57.87
- 出来高
- 6
- 1日の変化
- -0.64%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.79%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.03%
- 1年の変化
- 11.88%