Moedas / RRX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
RRX: Regal Rexnord Corporation
142.55 USD 2.24 (1.60%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RRX para hoje mudou para 1.60%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 141.28 e o mais alto foi 142.69.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Regal Rexnord Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RRX Notícias
- JPMorgan inicia cobertura da Regal Rexnord com classificação acima da média
- JPMorgan initiates Regal Rexnord stock with Overweight rating, $200 target
- This Broadcom Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Regal Rexnord appoints Kevin Long as new EVP & president of AMC segment
- Regal Rexnord: Struggling Along (NYSE:RRX)
- Regal Rexnord Q2 2025 slides: EPS grows despite sales dip, debt reduction accelerates
- Regal Rexnord (RRX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Regal Rexnord (RRX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Regal Rexnord shares jump as Q2 results top estimates, guidance solid
- ClearBridge Mid Cap Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:SBMAX)
- Regal Beloit earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Acco Brands (ACCO) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- RRX vs. TRMB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Regal Rexnord declares quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share
- Tracking Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
- KOID: Investing In Humanoid Robotics And Embodied Intelligence At A Global Scale (NASDAQ:KOID)
- Touchstone Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TVOAX)
- Touchstone Mid Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TMCPX)
- KeyBanc raises Regal Rexnord price target to $180 on growth outlook
- Impax High Yield Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Diamond Hill Select Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- Diamond Hill Large Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
Faixa diária
141.28 142.69
Faixa anual
90.56 185.28
- Fechamento anterior
- 140.31
- Open
- 142.33
- Bid
- 142.55
- Ask
- 142.85
- Low
- 141.28
- High
- 142.69
- Volume
- 42
- Mudança diária
- 1.60%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.59%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 26.51%
- Mudança anual
- -13.65%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh