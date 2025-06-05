Currencies / RRX
RRX: Regal Rexnord Corporation
140.04 USD 1.05 (0.74%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RRX exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 138.51 and at a high of 140.76.
Follow Regal Rexnord Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RRX News
Daily Range
138.51 140.76
Year Range
90.56 185.28
- Previous Close
- 141.09
- Open
- 138.51
- Bid
- 140.04
- Ask
- 140.34
- Low
- 138.51
- High
- 140.76
- Volume
- 848
- Daily Change
- -0.74%
- Month Change
- -4.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.28%
- Year Change
- -15.17%
