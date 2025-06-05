QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RRX
Tornare a Azioni

RRX: Regal Rexnord Corporation

143.40 USD 1.09 (0.75%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RRX ha avuto una variazione del -0.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 141.55 e ad un massimo di 146.04.

Segui le dinamiche di Regal Rexnord Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RRX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
141.55 146.04
Intervallo Annuale
90.56 185.28
Chiusura Precedente
144.49
Apertura
144.47
Bid
143.40
Ask
143.70
Minimo
141.55
Massimo
146.04
Volume
1.259 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.75%
Variazione Mensile
-2.01%
Variazione Semestrale
27.26%
Variazione Annuale
-13.13%
20 settembre, sabato