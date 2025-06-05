Valute / RRX
RRX: Regal Rexnord Corporation
143.40 USD 1.09 (0.75%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RRX ha avuto una variazione del -0.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 141.55 e ad un massimo di 146.04.
Segui le dinamiche di Regal Rexnord Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
141.55 146.04
Intervallo Annuale
90.56 185.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 144.49
- Apertura
- 144.47
- Bid
- 143.40
- Ask
- 143.70
- Minimo
- 141.55
- Massimo
- 146.04
- Volume
- 1.259 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.75%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.26%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.13%
20 settembre, sabato