RRX: Regal Rexnord Corporation
144.49 USD 4.18 (2.98%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RRXの今日の為替レートは、2.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり141.28の安値と145.42の高値で取引されました。
Regal Rexnord Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
141.28 145.42
1年のレンジ
90.56 185.28
- 以前の終値
- 140.31
- 始値
- 142.33
- 買値
- 144.49
- 買値
- 144.79
- 安値
- 141.28
- 高値
- 145.42
- 出来高
- 1.193 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.98%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.26%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 28.23%
- 1年の変化
- -12.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K