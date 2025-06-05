クォートセクション
RRX: Regal Rexnord Corporation

144.49 USD 4.18 (2.98%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RRXの今日の為替レートは、2.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり141.28の安値と145.42の高値で取引されました。

Regal Rexnord Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
141.28 145.42
1年のレンジ
90.56 185.28
以前の終値
140.31
始値
142.33
買値
144.49
買値
144.79
安値
141.28
高値
145.42
出来高
1.193 K
1日の変化
2.98%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.26%
6ヶ月の変化
28.23%
1年の変化
-12.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K