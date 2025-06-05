Divisas / RRX
RRX: Regal Rexnord Corporation
140.31 USD 0.99 (0.70%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de RRX de hoy ha cambiado un -0.70%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 139.10, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 145.99.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Regal Rexnord Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
139.10 145.99
Rango anual
90.56 185.28
- Cierres anteriores
- 141.30
- Open
- 142.28
- Bid
- 140.31
- Ask
- 140.61
- Low
- 139.10
- High
- 145.99
- Volumen
- 1.683 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.70%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.12%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 24.52%
- Cambio anual
- -15.00%
