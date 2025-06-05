CotizacionesSecciones
RRX: Regal Rexnord Corporation

140.31 USD 0.99 (0.70%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de RRX de hoy ha cambiado un -0.70%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 139.10, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 145.99.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Regal Rexnord Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
139.10 145.99
Rango anual
90.56 185.28
Cierres anteriores
141.30
Open
142.28
Bid
140.31
Ask
140.61
Low
139.10
High
145.99
Volumen
1.683 K
Cambio diario
-0.70%
Cambio mensual
-4.12%
Cambio a 6 meses
24.52%
Cambio anual
-15.00%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B