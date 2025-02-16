Moedas / RAPT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
RAPT: RAPT Therapeutics Inc
18.56 USD 0.56 (3.11%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RAPT para hoje mudou para 3.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.14 e o mais alto foi 19.28.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas RAPT Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RAPT Notícias
- Wall Street Analysts Think Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Could Surge 101.02%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- Wells Fargo lowers Rapt Therapeutics stock price target to $38 on model changes
- Clear Street raises Rapt Therapeutics stock price target to $24 on RPT904 potential
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Could Rally 122.22%: Here's is How to Trade
- JPMorgan upgrades Rapt Therapeutics stock rating to Neutral from Underweight
- Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 15th
- Does Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Have the Potential to Rally 183.83% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 15th
- H.C. Wainwright raises Rapt Therapeutics stock price target to $27 after Merck deal
- RAPT Therapeutics adds two new directors to board
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 16 to June 20) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- # RAPT Therapeutics to implement 1-for-8 reverse stock split
- Clear Street initiates Rapt Therapeutics stock with buy rating
- RAPT Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- H.C. Wainwright Sets Rapt Therapeutics Stock Buy Rating, $6 Target
- UBS cuts Rapt Therapeutics stock target to $1 from $2
- Still Cautious Over RAPT Therapeutics’ Fresh Start With RPT904 (NASDAQ:RAPT)
Faixa diária
18.14 19.28
Faixa anual
0.71 19.28
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.00
- Open
- 18.40
- Bid
- 18.56
- Ask
- 18.86
- Low
- 18.14
- High
- 19.28
- Volume
- 116
- Mudança diária
- 3.11%
- Mudança mensal
- 64.25%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1408.94%
- Mudança anual
- 851.79%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh