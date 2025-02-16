货币 / RAPT
RAPT: RAPT Therapeutics Inc
17.63 USD 0.21 (1.21%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RAPT汇率已更改1.21%。当日，交易品种以低点17.03和高点18.24进行交易。
关注RAPT Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RAPT新闻
- Wall Street Analysts Think Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Could Surge 101.02%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- Wells Fargo lowers Rapt Therapeutics stock price target to $38 on model changes
- Clear Street raises Rapt Therapeutics stock price target to $24 on RPT904 potential
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Could Rally 122.22%: Here's is How to Trade
- JPMorgan upgrades Rapt Therapeutics stock rating to Neutral from Underweight
- Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 15th
- Does Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Have the Potential to Rally 183.83% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 15th
- H.C. Wainwright raises Rapt Therapeutics stock price target to $27 after Merck deal
- RAPT Therapeutics adds two new directors to board
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 16 to June 20) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- # RAPT Therapeutics to implement 1-for-8 reverse stock split
- Clear Street initiates Rapt Therapeutics stock with buy rating
- RAPT Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- H.C. Wainwright Sets Rapt Therapeutics Stock Buy Rating, $6 Target
- UBS cuts Rapt Therapeutics stock target to $1 from $2
- Still Cautious Over RAPT Therapeutics’ Fresh Start With RPT904 (NASDAQ:RAPT)
日范围
17.03 18.24
年范围
0.71 18.24
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.42
- 开盘价
- 17.21
- 卖价
- 17.63
- 买价
- 17.93
- 最低价
- 17.03
- 最高价
- 18.24
- 交易量
- 434
- 日变化
- 1.21%
- 月变化
- 56.02%
- 6个月变化
- 1333.33%
- 年变化
- 804.10%
