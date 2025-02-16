通貨 / RAPT
RAPT: RAPT Therapeutics Inc
20.50 USD 2.50 (13.89%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RAPTの今日の為替レートは、13.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.14の安値と20.90の高値で取引されました。
RAPT Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
18.14 20.90
1年のレンジ
0.71 20.90
- 以前の終値
- 18.00
- 始値
- 18.40
- 買値
- 20.50
- 買値
- 20.80
- 安値
- 18.14
- 高値
- 20.90
- 出来高
- 714
- 1日の変化
- 13.89%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 81.42%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1566.67%
- 1年の変化
- 951.28%
