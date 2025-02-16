クォートセクション
通貨 / RAPT
株に戻る

RAPT: RAPT Therapeutics Inc

20.50 USD 2.50 (13.89%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RAPTの今日の為替レートは、13.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.14の安値と20.90の高値で取引されました。

RAPT Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RAPT News

1日のレンジ
18.14 20.90
1年のレンジ
0.71 20.90
以前の終値
18.00
始値
18.40
買値
20.50
買値
20.80
安値
18.14
高値
20.90
出来高
714
1日の変化
13.89%
1ヶ月の変化
81.42%
6ヶ月の変化
1566.67%
1年の変化
951.28%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K