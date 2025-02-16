Devises / RAPT
RAPT: RAPT Therapeutics Inc
19.86 USD 0.64 (3.12%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de RAPT a changé de -3.12% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 19.35 et à un maximum de 21.27.
Suivez la dynamique RAPT Therapeutics Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RAPT Nouvelles
Range quotidien
19.35 21.27
Range Annuel
0.71 21.27
- Clôture Précédente
- 20.50
- Ouverture
- 20.78
- Bid
- 19.86
- Ask
- 20.16
- Plus Bas
- 19.35
- Plus Haut
- 21.27
- Volume
- 775
- Changement quotidien
- -3.12%
- Changement Mensuel
- 75.75%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 1514.63%
- Changement Annuel
- 918.46%
20 septembre, samedi