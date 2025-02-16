CotationsSections
Devises / RAPT
Retour à Actions

RAPT: RAPT Therapeutics Inc

19.86 USD 0.64 (3.12%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de RAPT a changé de -3.12% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 19.35 et à un maximum de 21.27.

Suivez la dynamique RAPT Therapeutics Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RAPT Nouvelles

Range quotidien
19.35 21.27
Range Annuel
0.71 21.27
Clôture Précédente
20.50
Ouverture
20.78
Bid
19.86
Ask
20.16
Plus Bas
19.35
Plus Haut
21.27
Volume
775
Changement quotidien
-3.12%
Changement Mensuel
75.75%
Changement à 6 Mois
1514.63%
Changement Annuel
918.46%
20 septembre, samedi