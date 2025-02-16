Valute / RAPT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
RAPT: RAPT Therapeutics Inc
19.86 USD 0.64 (3.12%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RAPT ha avuto una variazione del -3.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.35 e ad un massimo di 21.27.
Segui le dinamiche di RAPT Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RAPT News
- Wall Street Analysts Think Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Could Surge 101.02%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- Wells Fargo lowers Rapt Therapeutics stock price target to $38 on model changes
- Clear Street raises Rapt Therapeutics stock price target to $24 on RPT904 potential
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Could Rally 122.22%: Here's is How to Trade
- JPMorgan upgrades Rapt Therapeutics stock rating to Neutral from Underweight
- Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 15th
- Does Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Have the Potential to Rally 183.83% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 15th
- H.C. Wainwright raises Rapt Therapeutics stock price target to $27 after Merck deal
- RAPT Therapeutics adds two new directors to board
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 16 to June 20) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- # RAPT Therapeutics to implement 1-for-8 reverse stock split
- Clear Street initiates Rapt Therapeutics stock with buy rating
- RAPT Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- H.C. Wainwright Sets Rapt Therapeutics Stock Buy Rating, $6 Target
- UBS cuts Rapt Therapeutics stock target to $1 from $2
- Still Cautious Over RAPT Therapeutics’ Fresh Start With RPT904 (NASDAQ:RAPT)
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.35 21.27
Intervallo Annuale
0.71 21.27
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.50
- Apertura
- 20.78
- Bid
- 19.86
- Ask
- 20.16
- Minimo
- 19.35
- Massimo
- 21.27
- Volume
- 775
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 75.75%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1514.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 918.46%
20 settembre, sabato