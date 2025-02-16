QuotazioniSezioni
RAPT
RAPT: RAPT Therapeutics Inc

19.86 USD 0.64 (3.12%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RAPT ha avuto una variazione del -3.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.35 e ad un massimo di 21.27.

Segui le dinamiche di RAPT Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.35 21.27
Intervallo Annuale
0.71 21.27
Chiusura Precedente
20.50
Apertura
20.78
Bid
19.86
Ask
20.16
Minimo
19.35
Massimo
21.27
Volume
775
Variazione giornaliera
-3.12%
Variazione Mensile
75.75%
Variazione Semestrale
1514.63%
Variazione Annuale
918.46%
20 settembre, sabato