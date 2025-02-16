통화 / RAPT
RAPT: RAPT Therapeutics Inc
19.86 USD 0.64 (3.12%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RAPT 환율이 오늘 -3.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.35이고 고가는 21.27이었습니다.
RAPT Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
RAPT News
일일 변동 비율
19.35 21.27
년간 변동
0.71 21.27
- 이전 종가
- 20.50
- 시가
- 20.78
- Bid
- 19.86
- Ask
- 20.16
- 저가
- 19.35
- 고가
- 21.27
- 볼륨
- 775
- 일일 변동
- -3.12%
- 월 변동
- 75.75%
- 6개월 변동
- 1514.63%
- 년간 변동율
- 918.46%
20 9월, 토요일