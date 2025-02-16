Currencies / RAPT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RAPT: RAPT Therapeutics Inc
17.98 USD 0.56 (3.21%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RAPT exchange rate has changed by 3.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.03 and at a high of 18.01.
Follow RAPT Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RAPT News
- Wall Street Analysts Think Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Could Surge 101.02%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- Wells Fargo lowers Rapt Therapeutics stock price target to $38 on model changes
- Clear Street raises Rapt Therapeutics stock price target to $24 on RPT904 potential
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Could Rally 122.22%: Here's is How to Trade
- JPMorgan upgrades Rapt Therapeutics stock rating to Neutral from Underweight
- Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 15th
- Does Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Have the Potential to Rally 183.83% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 15th
- H.C. Wainwright raises Rapt Therapeutics stock price target to $27 after Merck deal
- RAPT Therapeutics adds two new directors to board
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 16 to June 20) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- # RAPT Therapeutics to implement 1-for-8 reverse stock split
- Clear Street initiates Rapt Therapeutics stock with buy rating
- RAPT Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- H.C. Wainwright Sets Rapt Therapeutics Stock Buy Rating, $6 Target
- UBS cuts Rapt Therapeutics stock target to $1 from $2
- Still Cautious Over RAPT Therapeutics’ Fresh Start With RPT904 (NASDAQ:RAPT)
Daily Range
17.03 18.01
Year Range
0.71 18.24
- Previous Close
- 17.42
- Open
- 17.21
- Bid
- 17.98
- Ask
- 18.28
- Low
- 17.03
- High
- 18.01
- Volume
- 197
- Daily Change
- 3.21%
- Month Change
- 59.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 1361.79%
- Year Change
- 822.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%