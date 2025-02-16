Divisas / RAPT
RAPT: RAPT Therapeutics Inc
18.00 USD 0.37 (2.10%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de RAPT de hoy ha cambiado un 2.10%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 16.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.24.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas RAPT Therapeutics Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
16.90 18.24
Rango anual
0.71 18.24
- Cierres anteriores
- 17.63
- Open
- 17.73
- Bid
- 18.00
- Ask
- 18.30
- Low
- 16.90
- High
- 18.24
- Volumen
- 410
- Cambio diario
- 2.10%
- Cambio mensual
- 59.29%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 1363.41%
- Cambio anual
- 823.08%
