Moedas / QTUM
QTUM: Defiance Quantum ETF
104.28 USD 2.73 (2.69%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do QTUM para hoje mudou para 2.69%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 102.90 e o mais alto foi 104.83.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Defiance Quantum ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
QTUM Notícias
Faixa diária
102.90 104.83
Faixa anual
61.28 104.83
- Fechamento anterior
- 101.55
- Open
- 103.52
- Bid
- 104.28
- Ask
- 104.58
- Low
- 102.90
- High
- 104.83
- Volume
- 1.967 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.69%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.74%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 39.69%
- Mudança anual
- 66.63%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh