Valute / QTUM
QTUM: Defiance Quantum ETF
105.19 USD 0.91 (0.87%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio QTUM ha avuto una variazione del 0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 103.85 e ad un massimo di 105.37.
Segui le dinamiche di Defiance Quantum ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QTUM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
103.85 105.37
Intervallo Annuale
61.28 105.37
- Chiusura Precedente
- 104.28
- Apertura
- 104.06
- Bid
- 105.19
- Ask
- 105.49
- Minimo
- 103.85
- Massimo
- 105.37
- Volume
- 1.874 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 40.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 68.09%
21 settembre, domenica