QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / QTUM
Tornare a Azioni

QTUM: Defiance Quantum ETF

105.19 USD 0.91 (0.87%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio QTUM ha avuto una variazione del 0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 103.85 e ad un massimo di 105.37.

Segui le dinamiche di Defiance Quantum ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

QTUM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
103.85 105.37
Intervallo Annuale
61.28 105.37
Chiusura Precedente
104.28
Apertura
104.06
Bid
105.19
Ask
105.49
Minimo
103.85
Massimo
105.37
Volume
1.874 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.87%
Variazione Mensile
13.72%
Variazione Semestrale
40.91%
Variazione Annuale
68.09%
21 settembre, domenica