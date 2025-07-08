Währungen / QTUM
QTUM: Defiance Quantum ETF
105.18 USD 0.90 (0.86%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von QTUM hat sich für heute um 0.86% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 103.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 105.25 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Defiance Quantum ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
103.85 105.25
Jahresspanne
61.28 105.25
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 104.28
- Eröffnung
- 104.06
- Bid
- 105.18
- Ask
- 105.48
- Tief
- 103.85
- Hoch
- 105.25
- Volumen
- 1.504 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.86%
- Monatsänderung
- 13.71%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 40.90%
- Jahresänderung
- 68.07%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K