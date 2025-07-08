KurseKategorien
QTUM: Defiance Quantum ETF

105.18 USD 0.90 (0.86%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von QTUM hat sich für heute um 0.86% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 103.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 105.25 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Defiance Quantum ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
103.85 105.25
Jahresspanne
61.28 105.25
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
104.28
Eröffnung
104.06
Bid
105.18
Ask
105.48
Tief
103.85
Hoch
105.25
Volumen
1.504 K
Tagesänderung
0.86%
Monatsänderung
13.71%
6-Monatsänderung
40.90%
Jahresänderung
68.07%
