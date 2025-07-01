Currencies / QTUM
QTUM: Defiance Quantum ETF
100.75 USD 0.41 (0.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QTUM exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.00 and at a high of 100.94.
Follow Defiance Quantum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
100.00 100.94
Year Range
61.28 100.94
- Previous Close
- 100.34
- Open
- 100.64
- Bid
- 100.75
- Ask
- 101.05
- Low
- 100.00
- High
- 100.94
- Volume
- 678
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- 8.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.96%
- Year Change
- 60.99%
