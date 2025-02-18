Moedas / QGRO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
QGRO: American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF
115.53 USD 1.40 (1.23%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do QGRO para hoje mudou para 1.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 115.12 e o mais alto foi 115.96.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QGRO Notícias
- Is American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- QGRO: A Less Risky ETF To Beat The S&P 500 And Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:QGRO)
- COWG ETF: Focusing On Free Cash Flow Margins As A Growth-Defensive Hybrid Strategy
- Is American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Equity Outlook: Applying Timeless Insights For Volatile Times Ahead
- Separating Signal From Noise: Strategies For Equity Growth Investors
- FLCG: Why I Believe This Active Large-Cap Growth ETF Will Succeed (NYSEARCA:FLCG)
- QGRO: Smart Growth Built For Broader Markets (NYSEARCA:QGRO)
- American Century Focused Global Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- American Century Focused Dynamic Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- American Century Equity Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- HQGO: Unconvincing New Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO)
- GARP: Growth ETF With A Solid Track Record (BATS:GARP)
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- QGRO: A Quality Growth ETF That's Winning While No One's Watching (NYSEARCA:QGRO)
- JGRW: A Growth-Tilted Quality ETF That's Missing The Growth (NYSEARCA:JGRW)
- GARP: A Solid Choice Balancing Growth, Value, And Quality But Not Better Than Peers
- LCLG: 12 Years Of High Fees And Poor Returns For This Innovative Growth ETF (LCLG)
- American Century High Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- American Century Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- American Century Focused Dynamic Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Faixa diária
115.12 115.96
Faixa anual
80.25 115.96
- Fechamento anterior
- 114.13
- Open
- 115.26
- Bid
- 115.53
- Ask
- 115.83
- Low
- 115.12
- High
- 115.96
- Volume
- 201
- Mudança diária
- 1.23%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.70%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 23.96%
- Mudança anual
- 28.07%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh