QGRO: American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF
113.94 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QGRO exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 113.38 and at a high of 114.15.
Follow American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
QGRO News
- Is American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- QGRO: A Less Risky ETF To Beat The S&P 500 And Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:QGRO)
- COWG ETF: Focusing On Free Cash Flow Margins As A Growth-Defensive Hybrid Strategy
- Is American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Equity Outlook: Applying Timeless Insights For Volatile Times Ahead
- Separating Signal From Noise: Strategies For Equity Growth Investors
- FLCG: Why I Believe This Active Large-Cap Growth ETF Will Succeed (NYSEARCA:FLCG)
- QGRO: Smart Growth Built For Broader Markets (NYSEARCA:QGRO)
- American Century Focused Global Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- American Century Focused Dynamic Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- American Century Equity Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- HQGO: Unconvincing New Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO)
- GARP: Growth ETF With A Solid Track Record (BATS:GARP)
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- QGRO: A Quality Growth ETF That's Winning While No One's Watching (NYSEARCA:QGRO)
- JGRW: A Growth-Tilted Quality ETF That's Missing The Growth (NYSEARCA:JGRW)
- GARP: A Solid Choice Balancing Growth, Value, And Quality But Not Better Than Peers
- LCLG: 12 Years Of High Fees And Poor Returns For This Innovative Growth ETF (LCLG)
- American Century High Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- American Century Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- American Century Focused Dynamic Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Daily Range
113.38 114.15
Year Range
80.25 114.15
- Previous Close
- 113.95
- Open
- 113.96
- Bid
- 113.94
- Ask
- 114.24
- Low
- 113.38
- High
- 114.15
- Volume
- 107
- Daily Change
- -0.01%
- Month Change
- 4.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.25%
- Year Change
- 26.31%
