QuotesSections
Currencies / QGRO
Back to US Stock Market

QGRO: American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF

113.94 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QGRO exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 113.38 and at a high of 114.15.

Follow American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

QGRO News

Daily Range
113.38 114.15
Year Range
80.25 114.15
Previous Close
113.95
Open
113.96
Bid
113.94
Ask
114.24
Low
113.38
High
114.15
Volume
107
Daily Change
-0.01%
Month Change
4.25%
6 Months Change
22.25%
Year Change
26.31%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev