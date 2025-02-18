Valute / QGRO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
QGRO: American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF
115.81 USD 0.28 (0.24%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio QGRO ha avuto una variazione del 0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 115.08 e ad un massimo di 115.88.
Segui le dinamiche di American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QGRO News
- Is American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- QGRO: A Less Risky ETF To Beat The S&P 500 And Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:QGRO)
- COWG ETF: Focusing On Free Cash Flow Margins As A Growth-Defensive Hybrid Strategy
- Is American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Equity Outlook: Applying Timeless Insights For Volatile Times Ahead
- Separating Signal From Noise: Strategies For Equity Growth Investors
- FLCG: Why I Believe This Active Large-Cap Growth ETF Will Succeed (NYSEARCA:FLCG)
- QGRO: Smart Growth Built For Broader Markets (NYSEARCA:QGRO)
- American Century Focused Global Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- American Century Focused Dynamic Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- American Century Equity Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- HQGO: Unconvincing New Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO)
- GARP: Growth ETF With A Solid Track Record (BATS:GARP)
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- QGRO: A Quality Growth ETF That's Winning While No One's Watching (NYSEARCA:QGRO)
- JGRW: A Growth-Tilted Quality ETF That's Missing The Growth (NYSEARCA:JGRW)
- GARP: A Solid Choice Balancing Growth, Value, And Quality But Not Better Than Peers
- LCLG: 12 Years Of High Fees And Poor Returns For This Innovative Growth ETF (LCLG)
- American Century High Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- American Century Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- American Century Focused Dynamic Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Intervallo Giornaliero
115.08 115.88
Intervallo Annuale
80.25 115.96
- Chiusura Precedente
- 115.53
- Apertura
- 115.61
- Bid
- 115.81
- Ask
- 116.11
- Minimo
- 115.08
- Massimo
- 115.88
- Volume
- 84
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 24.26%
- Variazione Annuale
- 28.38%
21 settembre, domenica