QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / QGRO
Tornare a Azioni

QGRO: American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF

115.81 USD 0.28 (0.24%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio QGRO ha avuto una variazione del 0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 115.08 e ad un massimo di 115.88.

Segui le dinamiche di American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

QGRO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
115.08 115.88
Intervallo Annuale
80.25 115.96
Chiusura Precedente
115.53
Apertura
115.61
Bid
115.81
Ask
116.11
Minimo
115.08
Massimo
115.88
Volume
84
Variazione giornaliera
0.24%
Variazione Mensile
5.96%
Variazione Semestrale
24.26%
Variazione Annuale
28.38%
21 settembre, domenica