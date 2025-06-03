Moedas / PTGX
PTGX: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc
61.48 USD 2.26 (3.82%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PTGX para hoje mudou para 3.82%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 59.03 e o mais alto foi 61.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PTGX Notícias
- Barclays inicia cobertura da Protagonist Therapeutics com classificação acima da média
- Barclays initiates Protagonist Therapeutics stock with Overweight rating
- Barclays apoia biotecnologia com novas análises sobre ações de oncologia e imunologia
- Barclays backs biotech with fresh calls on oncology and immunology stocks
- JNJ Seeks EU Approval for Oral Psoriasis Drug Icotrokinra
- This Protagonist Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Friday - Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX), StandardAero (NYSE:SARO)
- Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) HC Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Transcript
- Palantir, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) Citi's Biopharma Back to School Conference
- Protagonist Therapeutics stock hits all-time high at 60.65 USD
- Protagonist Therapeutics stock price target raised to $69 by JMP
- Protagonist Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Protagonist therapeutics CEO Patel sells $570k in stock
- Protagonist Therapeutics CEO Patel sells $2.88 million in shares
- JNJ Seeks FDA Approval for Oral Psoriasis Drug Icotrokinra
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics stock
- Can Protagonist Take On Eli Lilly's Next-Generation Obesity Treatment?
- Protagonist Therapeutics: Two 'Slam Dunk' Sets Of Pivotal Data Set Up Bull Case (PTGX)
- Citi initiates coverage on biotech amid improving sentiment in sector
- Citi initiates Protagonist Therapeutics stock with buy rating on drug potential
- ASCO 2025: Profiling The Biggest Presentations At The Biggest Cancer Meeting
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics stock
- Clear Street lowers price target for Protagonist Therapeutics stock
Faixa diária
59.03 61.73
Faixa anual
33.31 61.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 59.22
- Open
- 59.59
- Bid
- 61.48
- Ask
- 61.78
- Low
- 59.03
- High
- 61.73
- Volume
- 1.106 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.82%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.50%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 28.08%
- Mudança anual
- 35.63%
