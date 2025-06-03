Währungen / PTGX
PTGX: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc
62.14 USD 2.92 (4.93%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PTGX hat sich für heute um 4.93% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 59.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 62.20 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Protagonist Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
PTGX News
- Protagonist Therapeutics: Aktie erreicht neues Allzeithoch von 61,89 USD
- Protagonist Therapeutics stock hits all-time high of 61.89 USD
- Barclays initiates Protagonist Therapeutics stock with Overweight rating
- Barclays backs biotech with fresh calls on oncology and immunology stocks
- JNJ Seeks EU Approval for Oral Psoriasis Drug Icotrokinra
- This Protagonist Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Friday - Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX), StandardAero (NYSE:SARO)
- Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) HC Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Transcript
- Palantir, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) Citi's Biopharma Back to School Conference
- Protagonist Therapeutics stock hits all-time high at 60.65 USD
- Protagonist Therapeutics stock price target raised to $69 by JMP
- Protagonist Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Protagonist therapeutics CEO Patel sells $570k in stock
- Protagonist Therapeutics CEO Patel sells $2.88 million in shares
- JNJ Seeks FDA Approval for Oral Psoriasis Drug Icotrokinra
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics stock
- Can Protagonist Take On Eli Lilly's Next-Generation Obesity Treatment?
- Protagonist Therapeutics: Two 'Slam Dunk' Sets Of Pivotal Data Set Up Bull Case (PTGX)
- Citi initiates coverage on biotech amid improving sentiment in sector
- Citi initiates Protagonist Therapeutics stock with buy rating on drug potential
- ASCO 2025: Profiling The Biggest Presentations At The Biggest Cancer Meeting
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics stock
- Clear Street lowers price target for Protagonist Therapeutics stock
Tagesspanne
59.03 62.20
Jahresspanne
33.31 62.20
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 59.22
- Eröffnung
- 59.59
- Bid
- 62.14
- Ask
- 62.44
- Tief
- 59.03
- Hoch
- 62.20
- Volumen
- 3.282 K
- Tagesänderung
- 4.93%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.61%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 29.46%
- Jahresänderung
- 37.08%
