PTGX: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc

62.14 USD 2.92 (4.93%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PTGX hat sich für heute um 4.93% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 59.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 62.20 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Protagonist Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
59.03 62.20
Jahresspanne
33.31 62.20
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
59.22
Eröffnung
59.59
Bid
62.14
Ask
62.44
Tief
59.03
Hoch
62.20
Volumen
3.282 K
Tagesänderung
4.93%
Monatsänderung
4.61%
6-Monatsänderung
29.46%
Jahresänderung
37.08%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K