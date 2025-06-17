通貨 / PTGX
PTGX: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc
62.14 USD 2.92 (4.93%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PTGXの今日の為替レートは、4.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり59.03の安値と62.20の高値で取引されました。
Protagonist Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
59.03 62.20
1年のレンジ
33.31 62.20
- 以前の終値
- 59.22
- 始値
- 59.59
- 買値
- 62.14
- 買値
- 62.44
- 安値
- 59.03
- 高値
- 62.20
- 出来高
- 3.282 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.93%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 29.46%
- 1年の変化
- 37.08%
