PTGX: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc

62.14 USD 2.92 (4.93%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PTGXの今日の為替レートは、4.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり59.03の安値と62.20の高値で取引されました。

Protagonist Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
59.03 62.20
1年のレンジ
33.31 62.20
以前の終値
59.22
始値
59.59
買値
62.14
買値
62.44
安値
59.03
高値
62.20
出来高
3.282 K
1日の変化
4.93%
1ヶ月の変化
4.61%
6ヶ月の変化
29.46%
1年の変化
37.08%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K