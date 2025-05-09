QuotesSections
PTGX
PTGX: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc

58.54 USD 0.16 (0.27%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PTGX exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.90 and at a high of 59.14.

Follow Protagonist Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
57.90 59.14
Year Range
33.31 61.89
Previous Close
58.38
Open
58.16
Bid
58.54
Ask
58.84
Low
57.90
High
59.14
Volume
627
Daily Change
0.27%
Month Change
-1.45%
6 Months Change
21.96%
Year Change
29.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%