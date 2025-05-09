Currencies / PTGX
PTGX: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc
58.54 USD 0.16 (0.27%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PTGX exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.90 and at a high of 59.14.
Follow Protagonist Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
57.90 59.14
Year Range
33.31 61.89
- Previous Close
- 58.38
- Open
- 58.16
- Bid
- 58.54
- Ask
- 58.84
- Low
- 57.90
- High
- 59.14
- Volume
- 627
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- -1.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.96%
- Year Change
- 29.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%