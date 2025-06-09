Valute / PTGX
PTGX: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc
62.20 USD 0.06 (0.10%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PTGX ha avuto una variazione del 0.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 61.63 e ad un massimo di 63.30.
Segui le dinamiche di Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PTGX News
- Il titolo di Protagonist Therapeutics raggiunge il massimo storico di 61,89 USD
- Protagonist Therapeutics stock hits all-time high of 61.89 USD
- Barclays avvia la copertura di Protagonist Therapeutics con rating Overweight
- Barclays initiates Protagonist Therapeutics stock with Overweight rating
- Barclays scommette sulle biotecnologie con nuove valutazioni su titoli oncologici e immunologici
- Barclays backs biotech with fresh calls on oncology and immunology stocks
- JNJ Seeks EU Approval for Oral Psoriasis Drug Icotrokinra
- This Protagonist Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Friday - Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX), StandardAero (NYSE:SARO)
- Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) HC Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Transcript
- Palantir, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) Citi's Biopharma Back to School Conference
- Protagonist Therapeutics stock hits all-time high at 60.65 USD
- Protagonist Therapeutics stock price target raised to $69 by JMP
- Protagonist Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Protagonist therapeutics CEO Patel sells $570k in stock
- Protagonist Therapeutics CEO Patel sells $2.88 million in shares
- JNJ Seeks FDA Approval for Oral Psoriasis Drug Icotrokinra
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics stock
- Can Protagonist Take On Eli Lilly's Next-Generation Obesity Treatment?
- Protagonist Therapeutics: Two 'Slam Dunk' Sets Of Pivotal Data Set Up Bull Case (PTGX)
- Citi initiates coverage on biotech amid improving sentiment in sector
- Citi initiates Protagonist Therapeutics stock with buy rating on drug potential
- ASCO 2025: Profiling The Biggest Presentations At The Biggest Cancer Meeting
Intervallo Giornaliero
61.63 63.30
Intervallo Annuale
33.31 63.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 62.14
- Apertura
- 62.22
- Bid
- 62.20
- Ask
- 62.50
- Minimo
- 61.63
- Massimo
- 63.30
- Volume
- 2.706 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 29.58%
- Variazione Annuale
- 37.22%
20 settembre, sabato