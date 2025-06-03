Moedas / PTEN
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PTEN: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc
5.47 USD 0.01 (0.18%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PTEN para hoje mudou para -0.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.43 e o mais alto foi 5.56.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PTEN Notícias
- Stifel reitera classificação de compra para ações da Patterson-UTI Energy
- Patterson-UTI Energy stock rating reiterated at Buy by Stifel
- Patterson-UTI reports 94 drilling rigs operating in August
- Why Is Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Down 11.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Transocean Stock Plunges 43% in a Year: Time to Hold or Sell?
- Patterson-UTI reports 98 drilling rigs operating in July
- Compared to Estimates, Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- CFRA downgrades Patterson-UTI Energy stock to Sell amid drilling headwinds
- Patterson-UTI Energy Q2 Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates, Fall Y/Y
- Earnings Summary on Patterson-UTI Energy
- Earnings call transcript: Patterson-UTI Q2 2025 reveals EPS miss, revenue beat
- Patterson-UTI Energy shares fall nearly 3% on Q2 earnings miss
- Patterson-UTI Energy earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Watch These 4 Energy Stocks for Q2 Earnings: Beat or Miss?
- Patterson-UTI Energy to Post Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
- Earnings Preview: Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Patterson-UTI reports 101 drilling rigs operating in June
- Patterson-UTI Energy price target lowered to $6.25 at Citi on weak frac utilization
- Liberty Energy Managing Sector Challenges With Diversification (NYSE:LBRT)
- Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for May 2025
- Susquehanna lowers Patterson-UTI Energy stock price target to $8
- RBC Capital reaffirms Patterson-UTI stock rating amid oil price volatility
Faixa diária
5.43 5.56
Faixa anual
5.12 9.58
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.48
- Open
- 5.56
- Bid
- 5.47
- Ask
- 5.77
- Low
- 5.43
- High
- 5.56
- Volume
- 1.964 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.18%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.70%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -33.05%
- Mudança anual
- -27.93%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh