货币 / PTEN
PTEN: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc
5.56 USD 0.06 (1.07%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PTEN汇率已更改-1.07%。当日，交易品种以低点5.50和高点5.63进行交易。
关注Patterson-UTI Energy Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
5.50 5.63
年范围
5.12 9.58
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.62
- 开盘价
- 5.59
- 卖价
- 5.56
- 买价
- 5.86
- 最低价
- 5.50
- 最高价
- 5.63
- 交易量
- 3.503 K
- 日变化
- -1.07%
- 月变化
- -2.11%
- 6个月变化
- -31.95%
- 年变化
- -26.75%
