통화 / PTEN
PTEN: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc
5.35 USD 0.18 (3.25%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PTEN 환율이 오늘 -3.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.27이고 고가는 5.49이었습니다.
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
5.27 5.49
년간 변동
5.12 9.58
- 이전 종가
- 5.53
- 시가
- 5.47
- Bid
- 5.35
- Ask
- 5.65
- 저가
- 5.27
- 고가
- 5.49
- 볼륨
- 9.977 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.25%
- 월 변동
- -5.81%
- 6개월 변동
- -34.52%
- 년간 변동율
- -29.51%
20 9월, 토요일